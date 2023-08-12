Hyderabad: BDL organises product exhibition in Kanchanbagh

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is organising a product exhibition at its Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad on as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’Nuka Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), BDL inaugurated the exhibition on Friday at its Kanchanbagh premises in the presence of Dr Upender Vennam, IPS, Chief Vigilance Officer, BDL, senior executives and employees of the company. The exhibition concludes on Saturday. BDL is showcasing models of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, surface-to-air missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, missile launchers, underwater weapons, counter measures and others. The exhibition is open from 1,000 hours to 1,530 hours on both the days for school and college students.

Nuka Srinivasulu stated that BDL is exhibiting a wide range of products for school and college students to give them awareness and a learning experience beyond their classrooms about emerging technologies in the field of defence production.

BDL, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, has also organised a vendor meet focusing on promoting the indigenisation drive through MSMEs. Competitions were conducted on essay writing and debate, in which, trainees from different trades from government ITI Old City, Hyderabad participated.