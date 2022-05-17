Hyderabad: Beer brings more cheer to govt coffers

Hyderabad: Guzzlers are unstoppable. This has resulted in steep increase in the demand for the brewed drink to an all-time high. The situation has become so intense that the Excise department had to go in for the introduction of a quota system for supply of beer to licensed liquor shops.

According to Excise officials, about 50-lakh cases of beer, which is the highest figure this year, has been sold during April. In 2019 before the pandemic, the state had registered the highest number of 52 lakh cases (a single case contains 12 beer bottles containing 750 ml each). Beer sales had gone down significantly in 2020 and 2021 due to corona.

In May, officials say the demand for beer is expected to touch an all time high of 60 lakh cases. The authorities said that the managements of six breweries in the state have been asked to increase beer production. It is estimated that in June, the requirement would be another 40 lakh cases. This would mean that in three months the government would have got Rs 150 crore. If the demand continues till June end, Telangana will set a record of being the highest consuming state this year.

Out of total Rs 2,700 crore liquor sales, beer alone has contributed Rs 750 crore revenues to the state in April this year and this figure may touch Rs 1,000 crore in May, officials add. They said that the liquor outlets in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts have been asking for double the normal supply but they were unable to meet the demand.

Breweries said that they require at least 15 days to brew more beer, pack and supply to the depots owned by the Beverages Corporation. "The sudden demand for beer was not anticipated. Efforts are on to have two shifts so that more beer can be manufactured," said a representative of breweries.