Hyderabad: Begum Bazar to remain closed after 5 pm as corona cases rise

Hyderabad: As coronavirus cases are rising rapidly several key markets including Begum Bazar will remain closed after 5 pm. Despite recording 100 cases, Begum Bazar continued to witness huge rush, therefore, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association has decided to restrict the timings.

All the shops in Begum Bazar will be operated from 9 am to 5 pm from tomorrow, the association president Lakshmi Narayana and chief secretary Mahesh kumar said. They further added that all the wholesale kirana stores in Begum Bazar, Chatri, fish market and Mitti-ka-Sher will follow the norms. They asked the shopkeepers and customers to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Last year, Begum Bazar was closed for a week from June 28 after a huge number of cases were recorded.