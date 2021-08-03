Hyderabad: Beware, your bike could be seized if pending challans aren't paid

Hyderabad: Have not paid the pending challans issued on your vehicle? then be alert that your vehicle could be seized by the traffic police. Yes, the Madhapur traffic police on Sunday seized a bike of a lawyer at Parvath Nagar crossroads for the unpaid challans.

"The vehicle could be paid seized even if there is one unpaid challan," said Madhapur traffic CI Srinivasulu.



The traffic police said that negligence is not appropriate in the case of pending challans. The vehicle may be stopped immediately by intercepting the vehicles or could be seized. As there are many persons who have been hitting the roads without paying the challans and violating the traffic rules, the police have tightened the rules.



Hence, all the traffic violators should pay the dues before entering the roads.

