Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi procession on Ram Navami

Hyderabad: Preparations are on in the city to organise Ram Navami rallies. The Bhagyanagar Sree Ram Navami Utsav Samithi has decided to take out a procession in the city on April 10 from Sitarambagh temple in Asifnagar. The rallies are being organised after three years.

On Sunday Bhagyanagar Sree Ram Navami Shobha Yatra preparations were announced by Shyam Kumar of RSS, Lingam Sridhar, chief of Telangana chapter of RSS, Dr Bhagwanth Rao, president, Bhagyanagar Sri Ram Navami Utsav Samithi.

Shyam said rallies/processions were not conducted in the past few years due to Covid pandemic. After three years the 'Shobha Yatra' will be taken out with devotion from Sitarambagh temple.

He stated that Lord Ram and his life are a message not only to India but also to the world.

Several members who will participate in organising the celebrations were present during the announcement of the rallies. Among them were Govind Rathi, Ramraju, Bhaskar Raaj, Sri Ram Vyas, B Venkat Reddy, Kola Deepak, Bohini Darshan.

Dr Bhagwanth Rao said the Shobha Yatra will start from Sitarambagh temple and pass through Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat, Puranapul, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddembar Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti. It will end at Hanuman Vyamshala.