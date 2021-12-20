Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited product exhibition concludes
Highlights
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) organised ‘The Product Exhibition’ from December 13-19 which concluded on Sunday.
The exhibition showcased products that include Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Missile Launchers, Underwater weapons, Counter-Measures.
Commodore Siddharth Mishra, CMD, BDL stated "BDL displayed a variety of products at the exhibition to inculcate a sense of pride among people about the nation's progress in the area of Defence since Independence and how India is evolving as an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in Defence.
