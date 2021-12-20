  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited product exhibition concludes

Bharat Dynamics Limited product exhibition concludes
x

Bharat Dynamics Limited product exhibition concludes

Highlights

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) organised ‘The Product Exhibition’ from December 13-19 which concluded on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) organised 'The Product Exhibition' from December 13-19 which concluded on Sunday.

The exhibition showcased products that include Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Missile Launchers, Underwater weapons, Counter-Measures.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra, CMD, BDL stated "BDL displayed a variety of products at the exhibition to inculcate a sense of pride among people about the nation's progress in the area of Defence since Independence and how India is evolving as an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in Defence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X