Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited product exhibition concludes

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) organised 'The Product Exhibition' from December 13-19 which concluded on Sunday.

The exhibition showcased products that include Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Missile Launchers, Underwater weapons, Counter-Measures.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra, CMD, BDL stated "BDL displayed a variety of products at the exhibition to inculcate a sense of pride among people about the nation's progress in the area of Defence since Independence and how India is evolving as an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in Defence.