Hyderabad: Bholakpur continues to be bereft of amenities

Musheerabad: Good roads, clean drinking water, double bedroom houses, social welfare security pensions are a few to name in the long list of promises made to the people of Bholakpur during the Assembly and GHMC elections. Contrary to what is promised, the residents are going through a hell of a time for the last 10 years.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mohd Mahbub Ali of Bearban Galli said: "Two roads were proposed in the area--one was at Anjuman IT and another at the market. But, two periods have lapsed (two Assembly elections and two GHMC elections). But, the promise to build two roads remained an unfulfilled promise for the last 10 years."

It is not just the unfulfilled promise of the two roads, "Roads in the entire Bholakpur area are in a bad shape. They just make promises, but they remain only on paper. The current MLA promised to lay roads from the constituency development funds. A similar promise was made by the sitting corporator. But, it is almost five years but we are yet to see any concrete action from them." What makes it more curious is that the bungalow of the corporator is just a street away from the Bearban Galli, he added.

The GHMC had built a road near Karbrastan about three years back. But, "see its condition; it is damaged at several places. Besides, the drainage pipes are caving in," remarked SK Akbar. Many poor people in the area have given their names and filled applications for double bedroom houses. But, nothing is heard about them. Abdul Rouf pointed out that though there is no problem regarding the drinking water "sometimes, it gets mixed with drainage. It is a major concern in Gulshannagar and few other places," he added.

Expressing similar views, Md Ismail said the municipal or HMWSSB staff visit when complaints are lodged. But, either do only temporary work resulting in the problem resurfacing after a few days. Ismail pointed out that the main problem facing the area is there are many drain and water supply lines crisscrossing. So, the GHMC staff cannot touch the water lines and vice versa for carrying out repairs. In turn, they have to manage and make some adjustments to settle the complaints temporarily.

Leaders make promises when they visit the area during elections and assure us to solve problems permanently. But, several issues bothering people remain, he said.

Neither single nor double bedrooms have been allotted to the poor. The last house allocations were made by the Indira Gandhi government, he said.