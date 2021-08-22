Hyderabad: Bike rally held to create awareness on traffic rules

Shadnagar: A traffic awareness seminar and a huge bike rally was organised by Shadnagar Traffic SI Raghu Kumar on behalf of the traffic police department in Shadnagar on Saturday. Raghu Kumar has bagged a place in the Telangana Book of Records by organising the largescale awareness seminar and the rally with approximately 2,000 bikers taking part in it. A large number of youngsters, businessmen, villagers and people from various parts of the constituency took part in the bike rally.

Local ACP Kushalkar, Traffic ACP Vishwaprasad, TV presenter Bittiri Satti and television actor Komurayya attended the awareness seminar as chief guests. Speaking on the occasion, ACP Kushalkar said that vehicles should not be driven under the influence of alcohol and the driver's seat belt must be fastened, and the bikers must wear helmets. He reminded that whatever decision the police take, it was for the welfare of people. Later, the ACP congratulated Raghu Kumar for conducting the rally.

Raghu Kumar, thanking the participants and the senior police officials, urged the motorists to follow the traffic rules for a safe journey.

Local municipal chairman Narender, commissioner Lavanya, councillors Yugendar, Shadnagar police personnel, traffic police and others were present.