Hyderabad: Biometric attendance for JNTU PG students, faculty

Hyderabad: All the affiliated colleges of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) have been asked to immediately implement the biometric attendance to the faculty and post-graduate students.

A JNTU-H communique on Friday said that all PG students of M Tech, M Pharmacy, Pharm D, MBA and MCA and faculty should mandatorily give biometric attendance.

It asked all colleges to record biometric attendance of both post-graduate students and faculty on all working days twice, in the morning and evening.