Hyderabad: BJP eyes Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts, 100 GHMC divisions

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar reminded that BJP had predicted that the saffron party will win the mayor, deputy mayor and about 100 seats in the ensuing GHMC elections.

Addressing the media, along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday, he asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to consider the circumstances in which people have to give a verdict in favour of BJP in Dubbaka. He asked the TRS chief to adopt democratic ways and take into consideration the problems faced by different sections of people in the State.

Criticising the State government adopting discriminatory policies among residents of Hyderabad, he demanded to reveal the collection of taxes including house tax, water tax, power bills, etc., that is being collected from the old city and other parts of GHMC.

The State BJP chief alleged that the State government has miserably failed to provide relief to the private employees and teachers who faced problems due to Covid. The TRS government handpicked a few leaders from the TNGOs and teachers' organisations and are trying to remote control them, he alleged and demanded immediate measures to address the woes of the people including the farmers who have cultivated fine rice on the advice of the State government.

The Karimnagar MP also demanded that the State Election Commission should not only receive objections but also address and act upon the same.

He said that the BJP is making united efforts chalking out clear agenda to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic rule of TRS.

Kishan Reddy reiterated the Centre's commitment to the development of Telangana. He also criticised the State government for failing to send a comprehensive report on crop loss during the recent unseasonal rains. "Despite repeated reminders, the State has not sent its report. But, the TRS leaders are propagating lies against the Centre," he added.

He also asked the ruling party if the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 announced for the flood victims in the city was meant for people or for the TRS leaders?

Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy criticised the State government resorting to gross misuse of power during the Dubbaka by-poll and said, "Even today, several innocent BJP activists and BJP district Mahila Morcha president is in the jail."

He said that the TRS has been harassing, blackmailing leaders and cadre of other parties. The party engineered of MLAs from other parties warning that it would not develop their constituencies unless they cross over to the TRS. It has no moral right to accuse the BJP, he added.