Hyderabad: BJP just makes promises and forgets about them after elections says BRS leader B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad : Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that it was easy for the BJP to make promises during the elections and easier to forget them after the elections.

Responding to the manifesto of the BJP, the BRS leader said that during 2014 they said that they will bring black money to the country and deposit an amount of Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account. During the 2019 elections, they said that they will give loans to the tune of Rs 1 lakh without any interest to the farmers. How many farmers in Telangana have been given interest-free loans from the Centre, asked Vinod. They say every time they come to the election that they will turn India into a food processing hub, but what BJP has done should be disclosed, he added.

The BRS leader said that during the 2019 elections, BJP said Rs 25 lakh crore will be specially allocated in the Budget for the farmers. How many crores have been allocated in these five years, he asked. He also questioned the huge increase in the prices of petrol and diesel currently, when compared to 2014. He asked how much funds did Karimnagar BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar had brought from the Centre for the development of temples in Telangana. “They talked about providing 10 crore jobs for youth. The same thing was said in the last elections as well. How many crore jobs have been given in the last five years”, asked the BRS leader.

