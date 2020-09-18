Hyderabad: BJP leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri from city meets Union Minister for Minority Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Hyderabad: With the appeal that Indian government initiate talks with the Saudi Arabian authorities and Ambassador for rebuilding of Jannat-ul-Baqee in Medina City, city BJP leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri met the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his office in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hans India, the leader who is also heading, Hyderi Educational and Social Welfare Society as its general secretary said that earlier this year, a signature campaign was also launched in Hyderabad towards achieving this goal. "We are putting all our efforts for a good cause and hope the government would take up the matter with Saudi authorities," he added.

The representation addressed to the Prime Minister was handed over to the Union Minister, who was informed about the importance of the graveyard, where 7,000 important religious personalities including the family of Prophet Mohammed are buried. "Jannat-ul-Baqee was demolished by Wahabi Saudi rulers in 1926.

Through this campaign, we are requesting the government to initiate talks with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and take this matter of rebuilding Jannat-ul-Baqee up with the United Nations Organisation (UNO). We want the UNO to make all the historical Islamic sites as World Heritage sites," he said.

Syed Ali Hussain Zaidi, coordinator Hyderabad chapter, Syed Mohd Raza Abedi, coordinator Delhi chapter were also present.