Hyderabad: BJP MLA's words of praise for Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: The BJP floor leader in the Assembly T Raja Singh on Monday had words of praise for city minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and advised other ministers to follow him when it comes to responding to pleas of MLAs.

Singh made these comments while speaking in a debate on Old City development. He said ministers do not reply to phone calls when MLAs need their help. "The ministers do not respond to our problems. I would like to appreciate Yadav, who always responds... Whether the work will be done or not is a different matter, but when it comes to responding to phone calls, Yadav comes first. All other ministers should learn from him," said Singh, amid laughter in the House.

The MLA took up issues like development of Osmania Hospital, nala works, road widening, rehabilitation of 'gudumba' makers in Dhoolpet, development of connecting roads falling in his constituency. "I stay in Dhoolpet because I want to bring change. Now there is a change in Dhoolpet. I want people to visit Dhoolpet. One bad thing (making gudumba) has gone; and a new bad thing is happening. The government should take steps to develop Dhoolpet. If the government thinks that since there is a BJP MLA in Goshamahal, the constituency cannot be developed, I am ready to resign," said Singh.

He stated that he had requested the government on various issues in the Assembly but there was no response from it. He wanted a meeting with city MLAs at least for 15 minutes so that issues can be brought to notice of authorities and they can be solved.