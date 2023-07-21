Hyderabad: BJP netas under house arrest

Hyderabad: Leaders of Telangana BJP were Thursday placed under house arrest to prevent them from visiting Bata Singaram village near Hyderabad to inspect construction of double bedroom houses for the poor under a state government scheme.

BJP, which has been targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government over the delay in construction of double bedroom houses, had planned a visit by its leaders to one of the housing projects in a village in Rangareddy district.

The delegation of 60 leaders of BJP was to be headed by Union minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy. However, the police placed the BJP leaders under house arrest to prevent them from leaving for the village.

Police also detained other BJP leaders who were trying to head towards Bata Singaram from other places. Those placed under house arrest include BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna, MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLC Ramachandra Rao

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy took to Twitter to condemn the house arrest of his party leader. “It yet again exposes the tyrannical rule under BRS. High-handedness and muzzling of opposition voice has become the hallmark of KCR govt,” he tweeted.