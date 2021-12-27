Hyderabad: BJP shifts 'Nirudyoga Deeksha' venue to State party office

Hyderabad: The State BJP alleged that the government had issued orders banning rallies and meetings in a hurry only to put hurdles in the Nirudoga Deeksha which was to be held at Indira Park on Monday. The party leaders said Deeksha would now be held at party office.

On Sunday BJP State general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy demanded the government to review its decision to deny permission for the 'Nirudyoga Deeksha'. "If the government fails to give its nod to organise the diksha at Dharna Chowk, it will be held at BJP State headquarters, from 10 am to 4 pm, on December 27, they asserted.

The leaders said that the party had applied for permission and assured to maintain social distancing while holding the diksha. The government did not respond even three days after the State High Court had directed it to consider imposing restrictions on account of the severity of Omicron cases. However, it had moved with lightning speed when the BJP announced to hold the diksha and issued the order no 327, banning rallies and meetings. They said the government had issued the GO on Sunday, despite it being a holiday, on the eve of Christmas, to avoid giving permission to the party to hold the deeksha since it hurt the ruling party most.

The leaders said the party had planned to hold the deeksha only demanding implementation of the assurances and promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and other TRS leaders-, inside and outside the Assembly. "Issuing the GO might give a temporary respite to the ruling party but they can't escape from the wrath of the unemployed youth of the State", they cautioned. According to the leaders, the BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, and State leaders will take part in the deeksha at the party office.