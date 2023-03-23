Hyderabad: BJP to organise day-long Nirudyoga Maha Dharna on March 25

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP will hold 'Nirudyoga Maha Dharna' (Unemployed Protest) at Indira Park on March 25.

This decision was taken after Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar held discussions with the party leaders here on Wednesday.

The protest will be held with the tagline "We need our jobs" from 10 am to 5 pm to press for three main demands mainly inquiry into the TSPSC question papers leak with a sitting judge, suspension of IT Minister K T Rama Rao from the cabinet, and compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the unemployed.

The party has also come up with an action plan to fight against the government's alleged attacks on media houses and journalists.

