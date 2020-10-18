Hyderabad: BJP to seek CBI probe into irrigation projects in State

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president DK Aruna said that she would seek a CBI probe into the irregularities into the construction of irrigation projects in Telangana.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Aruna lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government for "ignoring Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project" and accused the government of swindling funds in the name of changing designs of the projects.

She attributed the submergence of Vellur pump house, under Kalwakurthy project following a blast, to the negligence of government.

Aruna has also criticised the State government of using police force to prevent the BJP leaders from visiting the incident spot. "There might be something to hide behind the incident," she said, adding that the engineers had suggested against setting up of an underground pumphouse. But, it seemed that the government has gone ahead with the same resulting in the submergence, she charged.

Against this backdrop, the BJP will urge the Centre to conduct a CBI probe into the irrigation projects in Telangana to unveil the facts behind the omissions and commissions. She alleged that the TRS government of changing the names and designs of PRRLI and Chevella-Pranahitha projects to mint money. "What was shocking was that the Ministers and TRS leaders wrote a letter opposing.

But, the government preferred to set up the pumphouse underground," she said, adding that the TRS leaders of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district should feel ashamed of the pumphouse incident.

She also demanded that the State government should shun lethargy and answer as to when the pumphouse would be restored. Also, at a time when people were facing difficulties, the Chief Minister is confined to the farmhouse.

This is despite the continuing fury of rains causing heavy damage to the properties and people in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State, she said.

Aruna further slammed Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao for touring rain-hit and inundated areas with the Chief Secretary and officials and flayed the government for failing to give Detailed Project Reports of irrigation projects to the apex council. She said the Chief Minister has to give reasons for the same to the people.