Hyderabad: Bonalu festival factors in Covid norms

Hyderabad: Devotees in the Old City can offer Bonam during the fortnight from July 18 to August 1 this year following a decision taken by the Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Mahankali temple committee to celebrate the festival maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowding at the temple.

The committee members wanted the womenfolk to offer Bonum anytime during the fortnight instead of on Sundays only. This year, the temple committee will be celebrating the 113th Bonalu Utsavalu.

Though the annual Brahmotsavam would be starting from July 23, the devotees can offer Bonum from July 18 onwards following Covid protocols. The temple committee will provide masks and also provide sanitisers, said temple committee Chairman K Venkatesh.

The week-long Brahmotsavam would start with Devi Abhishekam at 6 am on July 23 and Shikhara puja, Dhwajarohanam, Kalasha Sthapana. During the nine-day event, there would be LakshaAkshitarchana, GhataSthapana, Laksha Bilvarchana, Deepotsavam, Shakhambari puja, LakshaKumkumarchana, Nava ChandiHavanam.

Maha Abhishekam would be performed on August 1 and Bonum will be offered to the goddesses.

During the night, there would be Shanti Kalyanam for world peace. The festival would end with Rangam in which the oracle would predict the coming year and a procession of goddesses Simhavahini Ammavaru.

Venkatesh said that this year the government has assured to provide funds for the grand celebration of the festival. Last year, the festival was subdued in the wake of Covid pandemic when the devotees were asked to offer Bonum in their houses.

Temple Treasurer Aravind Goud said that starting from this year, the temple would offer 'Bangaru Bonum' to 18 Shaktipeethas in the country. "Every year starting from this year, the committee will offer Bonum in one Shaktipeeth temple and this year the Bonum will be offered in Srisailam BramarambikaAmmavaru," said Aravind Goud.

The committee would continue its tradition of celebrating Bonalu in the country's capital New Delhi. The committee would celebrate Bonalu in Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on July 13. However, a very few would be visiting the temple and celebrate the festival in a simple manner, said the committee members. Committee General Secretary Maruthi Yadav was also present.