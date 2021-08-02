Hyderabad: Bonalu peaceful in Old City

Hyderabad: The Bonalu festival celebrations went off peacefully in Old City on Sunday. Not even a single incident of any violence or mayhem was reported, as the city police was deployed at every nook and corner to ensure that it was celebrated in true spirit and pomp.

Anjani Kumar, City Police Commissioner, visited the Lal Darwaza and Akkana Madanna temples and supervised the bandobast of the entire area.

He said, "We ensured that the Bonalu festival goes on smoothly in Old City and other parts of the city, where it is being celebrated.

In order to do that, we have deployed around 8,000 cops in all the areas where the festival is being celebrated. Every citizen should follow the Covid-19 guidelines while stepping out of their homes to visit any temple. They should wear masks all the time."

All the other officers, including the Joint Commissioners, DCPs, and ACPs participated in the festivities, along with Kumar.