Hyderabad boy features in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2022

Hyderabad: A native of Hyderabad, Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda has featured in the 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2022' for his great consumer technology.

After achieving this milestone, Neelakantha Bhanu said, "My journey in becoming the world's fastest human calculator has not stopped with me winning awards, breaking records, or doing stage shows. Having spent more than five years in teaching math across the world, I have realised that building strong relevance and sparking curiosity in students leads to unprecedented learning outcomes."

He said, "It is my pleasure to know that I have been featured in the featured consumer technology category of Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List for our work at Bhanzu. It would not have been possible without the strong support from my talented team," said Neelakantha Bhanu, CEO and Founder of Bhanzu.

In 2020, Neelakantha, became the first Indian to achieve a gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad in the UK. At 17, he became the world's fastest human calculator. He also broke records previously held by Shakuntala Devi. He is also known as the Usain Bolt of Mathematics.

Forbes is one of the most erudite publications reaching more than 150 million readers. Their 30 under 30 Asia list is an annual list of Asia's brightest young entrepreneurs and rising stars.