Hyderabad: Brace for a bumpy ride at Nizampet

Nizampet: Commuters and locals of Nizampet are daily finding it difficult to travel towards Bachupally, as the lanes are filled with potholes and faulty streetlights have added fuel to the fire.

Vexed with the poor condition of the roads, netizens and few social activists took up the issue on Twitter and requested Nizampet Municipal Corporation to visit the place and resolve this long-pending issue.

Locals alleged that around 11 fatal accidents have occurred last month and this road also became dead trap to the commuters. According to the commuters thousands of people use this road daily and its extremely difficult to travel in this stretch especially during monsoon.

"We are fed up of complaining to Nizampet Municipal Corporation regarding re-carpeting of the road.

This road is causing grievous injuries commuters. But the concern officers are not bothered, as whenever we complain to the officials, they tell us that this road comes under Road and Building Department due to this confusion commuter using this road sufferers," said, Sai Teja, a social activist.

"Pragathi Nagar stretch turned dim with streets lights not working from the past ten days. Even after repeated complaints no one turned up to take stock of the situation and rectify the issue, officials are only giving false promises," said Srinivas Bellam, a resident of Pragathi Nagar.

"The roads are completely damaged here and officials are sleeping over the issue for this reason locals and commuters are facing problem to ply form this lane. It is high time now, we demand a permanent solution," said T Raju, a resident of Nizampet.