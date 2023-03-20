Hyderabad braces for Ramzan festive fervour

Hyderabad: Be it markets or mosques, people especially Muslims are seen enthused to welcome the holy month of Ramzan (Islamic month) which is all set to begin from the dusk of the coming Thursday. People are busy making arrangements to celebrate the entire month of Ramzan with fervour and gaiety.



The month of Ramzan is considered to be the holiest in Islamic calendar. Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk during the holy month. Fasting, the third pillar amongst the five pillars of Islam, is obligatory for all adults except those who are ill. During Ramzan, worshippers throng mosques for prayers till midnight, seher (pre-dawn meal) and wake up in the wee hours of the day for morning prayers.

The State government has directed the officials to take adequate measures for the festival and various departments in the city have geared up to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply to people, especially Muslim-majority areas. The Police has also made elaborate arrangements to ensure peace.

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) initiated road repair works, sanitation near mosques to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience during Ramzan. The Water Board has also put arrangements and adequate supply of water to the mosques through tankers.

All arrangements in place for special prayers in Mosques

Mosques in the city have been decked up with all the arrangements to ensure that maximum numbers of mussalies could be accommodated during the special prayers of 'Taraweeh', which starts from Thursday night (while fasting starts from Friday morning, depending on the moon sight).

This year's special arrangements include provision of air coolers in most of the mosques given the fact that this year's Ramzan would be the hottest as it is starting in March.

The management committees of mosques are ensuring that other utilities like fans are intact and some of the revenue generating mosques are also availing the provision of ACs during this summer.

Highlighting the importance of the month, mosques in the city have come up with decorative lighting, newly erected shamiyanah's (tents) for providing shade to namazis from hot sun.

At the historic Mecca Masjid, the cleaning of ablution tank is going on and tents were erected. Mecca Masjid is one of the largest mosques in the city. During Ramzan, Muslims prefer to offer special prayers in the mosque.

"The 'namaz-e-taraweeh' will commence after the sighting of the new moon indicating the beginning of Ramzan month. Three chapters of the holy Quran will be recited during the 'Taraweeh' prayers every day," said Mecca Masjid superintendent Abdul Qadeer. It will also be conducted at almost all mosques in the city.

The managements of mosque committees have identified and selected the huffaz (one who has memorized the Quran) to lead the Taraweeh prayers.

City markets gears

up for Ramzan

People were seen thronging markets and prepare for the holy month. In Begum Bazar market, traders have started buying dates in large quantities to sell in retail. 10 tonnes of dates has arrived in the city from various foreign countries including the Middle East.

Several families were busy in shopping for the holy month so as to spend more time in prayers from the first week of Ramzan itself. Taking into account the practice, several traders have sourced merchandise from suppliers and displayed it in the stores.

The surrounding areas of Charminar has been geared up for the month. Traders have also stocked up merchandise to set up stalls on the stretch between Pathergatti and Shahalibanda. During the month of Ramzan, around 3,000 temporary stalls come up here turning the stretch into a beehive of activity famous as night bazaar.

"Shopping is slowly picking up and will gradually increase as the month arrives," said Abdul Raheem, a trader at Pathergatti.

The season's favorite delicacy Haleem bhattis are also being built near most hotels with the hoteliers getting ready to prepare the dish from the first day of the month.