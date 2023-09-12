Hyderabad: Brawl over curd leads to murder of customer

Hyderabad: Following a fight over extra raita (curd) for Hyderabadi biryani, a customer was allegedly beaten to death by the owner and staff of Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta on Sunday night.

The victim Liyaqath (30), a resident of Chandrayangutta, along with a couple of people visited Meridian Hotel and ordered Biryani for dinner. After asking for extra curd to the waiter, they got into an argument which escalated into a brawl. The situation escalated when the hotel’s manager and other staff reportedly attacked Liyaqath and he sustained severe injuries.

On the basis of a complaint by a friend of the deceased, the group of 10 ordered two plates of biryani and asked for the extra curd. “We told the waiter to bring us extra curd, but the waiter replied in a very rude manner and in a bad tone,” said Saleem Khan, Liyaqath’s friend.

He said that the staff, hurled abuse at them while asking them to wait, following which Liyaqath confronted them. “Immediately, the two waiters were quarrelling with us and two people from the management came and started abusing and beating us,” alleged Saleem.

Saleem claimed that they were taken to the police station from the hotel, where a police officer reportedly beat up the victim again. He said that only when Liyaqath’s condition deteriorated even more, he was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“A murder case has been registered under Section 302 against five persons employed with the Meridian Restaurant. The police also shut down the restaurant in order to maintain law and order,” said DCP South Zone Joel Davis, adding that reports of the police thrashing Liyaqath were baseless.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MLC Mirza RahmatBaig reached the Punjagutta police station and demanded stern action against the restaurant’s management and staff.

Family members of the victim raised concerns about the police response. They alleged that the police did not promptly facilitate Liyaqath’s admission to the hospital and they misbehaved when the victim was battling for his life.