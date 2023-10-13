Hyderabad: BRS banks on KCR charisma

Hyderabad : In view of visible signs of anti-incumbency, the BRS is now heavily banking on the charisma and oratorial skills of Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to turn the tide in its favour.

Apart from mobilising a large number of people for the public meetings, KCR is also getting full feedback on the issues which had led to dissent among various sections of society constituency wise and is likely to address them during his visit to the districts. BRS party leaders feel that while certain sections of voters may be unhappy with their local leaders but they still have full faith in KCR and they would certainly vote for the pink party once KCR goes round and gives them necessary assurances.

These issues were discussed by KCR in depth on Thursday at a meeting in Pragathi Bhavan with the two-star campaigners of the party K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. Sources said that KCR told them to talk to various groups within the party in the constituencies where he would be addressing the public meetings and see that they put all their differences on back burner and work unitedly. “Talk to the sulking leaders and sort out the issues before B forms were issued on Sunday,” he told the two leaders.

He also asked them to focus on social media campaigns highlighting the state development and the benefits people got from the welfare schemes. He told KTR to monitor the development in districts and also poach leaders who were unhappy in other parties. Efforts are on to see that a good number of such leaders join the BRS on Sunday.

The issue of finalisation of the BRS candidates from Malkajgiri, Goshamahal, Nampally and Narsapur Assembly constituencies also figured during the meeting. The names of candidates for these constituencies would be announced by Sunday.