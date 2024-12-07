Hyderabad: BRS netas placed under house arrest as protests rage in city

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders were kept under house arrest on Friday after they had given a call to register protest against the arrests of their leaders and also to pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at the 125-feet statue at NTR Marg on the occasion of the death anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution.

The BRS leaders including T Harish Rao, MLA KP Vivekanand, MLC K Kavitha, Shambhipur Raju and others were kept under house arrest early in the morning. A day after the high drama of arrest and release of Harish Rao, the BRS leaders had decided to register their protest and also pay tributes at the 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. However, the police foiled their plans and kept them under house arrest.

Several BRS leaders who were trying to go towards the Ambedkar statue were arrested and were shifted the local police stations. BRSV leader Gellu Srinivas was arrested by the Abids police on Friday morning.

Lashing out at the arrest, Harish Rao took to X to condemn the arrests and detentions of the BRS leaders and activists across the state. “Why are these detentions taking place? Why they are not allowing us to go to pay homage to the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his death anniversary? This is a reflection of your tyrannical and dictatorial rule. On one hand, you are promoting the triumph of public governance, and on the other, you have declared an undeclared emergency in the state. We demand the immediate release of our detained BRS party leaders and activists,” said Harish Rao.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised the government for not decorating the venue of 125-feet statue of Ambedkar. He alleged that the government has an anti-Ambedkar ideology and ignored the death anniversary of the great leader. KTR said that the party would take up all the issues, from Lagacharla incident to the suicides of the farmers in the upcoming Assembly sessions. The government should take up Assembly sessions for at least one month, he demanded.