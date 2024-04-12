Hyderabad: BRS netas to sound ‘Chaavu Dappu’ at the houses of defected MLAs

Hyderabad : Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have intensified their efforts to get the anti defection law applied against the MLAs who have defected the party. While the Speaker was not available, the party approached the High Court and will also be taking up programmes like ‘chaavu dappu’ (death rhythm) in front of the houses of the defected MLAs.

The BRS leaders are upset over the lack of action taken on the defected MLAs of the party and have submitted a disqualification petition to the Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar against those who have joined the Congress party. The petitions pertaining to the disqualification of Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari are pending with the Speaker. Recently, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao has also joined the Congress party.

On behalf of BRS, MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy had filed a petition in the High Court on Wednesday requesting to declare Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender as disqualified after he defected to the Congress party. Nagender won on the BRS ticket but joined the Congress party. He has been given the Secunderabad Lok Sabha ticket by the Congress party. The petition will be heard on April 15.



BRS MLA KP Vivekanand alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had put all the systems in the state under his control. “Revanth is also influencing the Speaker’s office. The Speaker should be fair. When we try to meet him, we don’t get an appointment. We tried to give a petition asking for disqualification of MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao. As the Speaker did not give us his time, we sent the petitions through registered post,” said Vivekanand.



BRS leaders opined that Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao must be disqualified. “There is a Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and the Speaker has disqualified those who have defied the party. The decision taken by the Himachal Pradesh Speaker should be taken as an example here. If they don’t disqualify the BRS MLAs we will fight no matter what. We will stage a dharna in front of the Assembly. We will knock on the doors of the courts. We will take up ‘chaavu dappu’ in front of the houses of the MLAs,” added Vivekanand.



BRS leaders further pointed out that earlier, Revanth Reddy had asked people to stone the leaders who defect the party. “Should we stone the defected MLAs or the Chief Minister, who is encouraging the defections,” they asked.

