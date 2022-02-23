Hyderabad: Budget allocation for Minorities sought on population basis

Hyderabad: The All-India Muslim Leaders' Conference (AIMLC) has demanded allocation of Minorities budget for 2022-23 based on its population, and proposes to utilise cent per cent of the sanctioned funds.

According to members of AIMLC, since 2014, the State government has not been utilising the budget allocations completely for the welfare and uplift of Minorities and Minority institutions like TS Minority Finance Corporation, which is rudderless.

"No activity has taken place in the last three years. The government must fill the vacant posts in Minority welfare institutions and launch corporation for the welfare of Minorities," demanded Syed Shamshad Quadri, AIMLC national president.

They demanded relaunch of schemes of Minority Finance Corporation like reopening of Urdu computer centres, loans for self-employed, micro loans, auto and cab loans, distribution of sewing machines to women and other beneficial schemes. The members demanded the government to return Wakf land of 1,662 acres worth Rs 1 lakh crore at Manikonda Jagir, under Dargah Hazrath Hussain Shah Wali.

"Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to save the Hussain Shah Wali land. We request the Telangana government to withdraw the case on the land from the Supreme Court and return it to the Wakf Board," said Maulana Syed Shah Khairuddin Sufi, AIMLC State president.