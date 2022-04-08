Hyderabad: Call to create awareness among people on various diseases

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Health Day, an awareness rally was taken out by the degree students at Nampally Railway station on Thursday. The rally was organised by the Telangana Intellectual Forum in a collaboration with the students of Indira Priyadarshini Degree College.

On this occasion, Osmania General Hospital Superintendent Dr B Nagender urged the government as well as NGOs and student youth organisations to organise similar programmes to create awareness among people against various diseases.

Dr. Raj Narayan Mudiraj, State President, Telangana Intellectual Forum said, "everyone should be aware of the diseases and follow the principles of health.

Everyone should work hard to establish a disease-free society and live a healthy life." Dr. Pratibha Lakshmi, Assistant Professor of General Medicine, Osmania Hospital, Dr Mohammed Aizaj Uz Zaman, TPCC secretary, Dr D Varalakshmi, Principal Indira Priyadarshini College and others also participated.