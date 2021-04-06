Hyderabad: Callous attitude towards precious water body

Rajendranagar: Recalcitrant attitude towards government instructions at water bodies and other public utility assets, such as water supply lines on city outskirts from Bahadurpura to Hassan Nagar,has become very common as dumping of garbage and construction debris goes on unabated. What is more appalling is officials have turned mute spectators to the grave situation.



From encroachments on water bodies to breaking of parapet walls of nalas, everything shows the indifference of local populace to government efforts to protect public assets. One such messy state of affairs can be witnessed around Mir Alam Lake, especially at Indra Nagar, near pillar number 258, under PVNR Expressway, where caution boards and FTL signs erected by HMWSSB fail to restrain the public from causing garbage heaps and construction debris.

Though the board fixed by HMWSSB clearly says "Raw water pipeline is a heritage structure. 50" width on either side from the pipeline boundary is government land. Trespassers will be prosecuted" there are no takers for words written on the caution board which is gradually getting buried. The same goes for "dumping of construction debris along the pipeline is an offence and punishable as per law under section 49 of the HMWS&SB act 15-1989, and Section 441IPC."

Disturbingly, a huge nala exists close to the place through which sewerage passes into the lake. The narrow lane passing over the nala became a perilous route for the commuters as the parapet wall of the channel was broken opening up a wide hollow from the upper side.

"Officials, after erecting the caution boards and FTL marks, never turn back to check whether they remain or disappeared. Not only the locals, even the sanitary staff are also seen dumping garbage right at boards," bemoaned Kamelakar Jitender, a social activist from Attapur.

"There were brazen encroachments within FTL and buffer zone of the lake. We have notified around 1500 to 1600 houses within the lake area. Officials go into huddle on the issue several times, but it fails to reach a conclusion. Construction of houses continues without any permission and we feel completely helpless to stop activities within the lake area," informed an irrigation official on the condition of anonymity.











