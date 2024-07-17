Hyderabad: Cat found eating food in JNTUH mess, video goes viral

Hyderabad: With the alarming rise of unhygienic foods served in colleges mess or canteens in JNTUH, one more incident came to light on Tuesday. A video went viral on social media platform of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) campus, a cat was found eating food in a mess.

The post raised various allegations from viewers. However, JNTUH officials denied the post, stating that such things happened after the dinner hours or mess hours during the night.





Self feeding Cat in JNTU Hyderabad Boys Hostel. #CongressFailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/CkGO9O1jdp — Farhan𝕏MD (@farhanxmd) July 16, 2024

An official from JNTUH, Kukatpally campus said, “The video clip of the cat eating the food in the mess kitchen has happened on Monday during after mess hours (happened at late night). The leftover kettles or containers were kept on the floor for next day cleaning purposes. Also, such things are only taking place at Mandira boys hostel but not other hostels. The students wanted to take these videos and post them virally in social media platforms during the next day.”