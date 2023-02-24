Hyderabad: CCMB celebrates Founder's Day

Hyderabad: CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) celebrated Founder's Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Founder Director, Dr PM Bhargava, on Thursday.

To acknowledge the vision of Dr Bhargava, the Ph.D. students of CCMB celebrate Founder's Day by bringing their alumni together across the globe. In the 46 years of its existence, CCMB has groomed about 500 Ph.D. students who have gone around the world to hold positions in academia and industry. The keynote lecture was delivered by Prof Satyajit Mayor, the National Centre for Biological Sciences, on the fabric-like nature of the cell membrane, and how physicists and biologists have come together to understand the membrane.

"This was the 7th Founder's Day that our students have organized. This year, across the last two days, the students arranged for seminal discussions related to the future of academia, workforce management in academia, and careers for STEM graduates," said Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.

"The alumni meet helps us network with our past students and explore the realities of various career options. Today, we STEM graduates want to explore various kinds of careers – from academia to entrepreneurship and public engagement in science. The meeting helps us know more about the fellowship and funding opportunities in these as well as connect with relevant people in the fields," said the student organizing team.