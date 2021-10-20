Hyderabad: Charred remains of man found at Pahadishareef

Charred remains of a 35-year-old man was found here at Pahadishareef in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Passersby found the body at Mamidipalli road in the morning who alerted the police.

On informing, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. The police suspect that the man was killed somewhere and was burnt at Mamidipally road to conceal the identity of the victim.

The Pahadishareef police registered a case and launched an a probe.

In another case of murder, a youngster was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants here in Asifnagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. The man was identified as Shabad, an electrician and is a resident of Mangalhat.