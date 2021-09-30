Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar's car fined for over-speeding

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar's car, bearing no. TS 09 FA 0001, was fined by the traffic police on Wednesday for over-speeding.

The challan of Rs 3,000 was issued as the vehicle was found over-speeding on PVNR Expressway.

As soon as the challan was issued, it was cleared by the department officials. According to sources, the CS instructed his officers to clear the challan at the earliest.

An officer of Rajendranagar police, on the condition of anonymity, said that the traffic police deployed on the PVNR Expressway click photos of persons found violating the rules. The PVNR Expressway is monitored round-the-clock because many motorists tend to overspeed on the stretch which may lead to accidents.

