Hyderabad: Citizens root for 'Swachhta' as mounds of garbage engulf city

Hyderabad: Once again, despite the implementation of various measures and interventions to address solid waste management in the city, piles of trash are reappearing along the main roads and narrow lanes, indicating their ineffectiveness. Locals urged the GHMC and other municipal bodies to take immediate measures to bring back Swachhta in the city and also demanded to bring back the garbage bins near the vegetable markets.

It has become very common to see trash in several areas, including Kompally-Bolarum Stretch, Uppal, Musheerabad, Seethaphalmandi, and Bholakpur. Members of Residential Welfare Associations pointed out that two years ago, bins were removed so that no garbage would pile up on the roads, but no permanent solution had been given to remove the trash from the lanes. The accumulation of garbage on the lanes is causing inconvenience for locals when commuting, and it has also led to a rise in mosquito infestations in many areas. Reinstalling garbage bins on the lanes would be beneficial in addressing these issues.

“We (residents of New Bolarum) are frustrated with repeatedly complaining to the GHMC officials regarding the accumulation of trash on the main road. Daily commuters navigating through the lanes are experiencing significant difficulties as a result.

Despite our efforts, GHMC often closes the complaints, citing that the area falls under Secunderabad Cantonment jurisdiction. However, a recent RTI reply has clarified that the area indeed falls under GHMC. It will be better for the concerned officials to take a permanent measure to clear the trash,” said Murali Krishna, president of the Federation of New Bolarum Colonies.

Syed Khaled Shah, member of the United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations and convener of Secunderabad Zone, said, "Every passing day, whether in residential colonies or on the main roads, the sight of garbage strewn about has become increasingly common. Regrettably, GHMC has continuously fallen short in implementing effective measures to address this persistent issue. Two years ago, the bin was removed to tackle the garbage menace, but it was a failure.

The primary issue lies in the irregular collection of garbage. The ward committee members, including representatives from Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), could serve as a platform for discussing various community concerns, including irregular garbage collection, and working towards finding effective solutions. Reinstating the practice of regular interaction between GHMC officials and RWA would be beneficial, as it was in the past.

This approach facilitated the discussion of various community issues, leading to their resolution. Additionally, GHMC could consider setting up bins, particularly near vegetable markets, to further aid in waste management and maintain cleanliness in our city.”