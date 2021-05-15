Hyderabad: Citizens throng diagnostic centres

Hyderabad: As Covid cases are on rise, diagnostic centres across the city and elsewhere in the State are getting overcrowded with people undergoing Covid tests and turning into possible breeding grounds for further spread of the infection.

Several citizens have pointed out that the testing centres have slots, however, they are not mentioned anywhere except at the centre, which has left many perplexed as they visit the centres only to be found overcrowded and were sent back home to book a slot after two days. Even health workers have said that overcrowding can spread the virus to others who may have tested negative.

Peter, who went for a test at Vijaya Diagnostic centre, after he developed mild symptoms of Covid-19, said that many people are unaware of the online booking for Covid test. Speaking to The Hans India he said, "When I went to the diagnostic centre people would come without knowing anything about the booking. And, when they enquired about the same to the person- in charge of the Covid test, the concerned person would question them on whether they booked a slot or not, if not booked, one should immediately book it, or it would lead to no testing," he said.

Like Peter, many others would travel from distant places standing for hours in a queue hopeless and clueless on what to do further. The centres informed that if one wants to book a slot, it will be available after two days.

"I think it's due to of lack of information and there is no one to tell or show the people, where to book the slot or which website to book from. People are beating their heads waiting in the queue leading to cramming the centre," said Vaishnavi, who visited the centre with her mother for a test.

Shreya Srikonda visited a government testing centre in Kukatpally, said that when she went for a basic RT PCR test at 11.45 pm, the slot was closed at 11.30 pm and the next slot was at 3 pm. "I called the centre before visiting, they said we could come. However, they did not mention slots. Surprisingly, they were overworked, and a lot of people were there. I had to wait for a long time." She said though people booked slots, they showed up according to their convenience giving a hard time to the health workers.

When contacted one of the diagnostic centres in Alwal, they said one needs to bring an Aadhar card and nothing else to get tested. They denied saying that there are online booking slots for a covid test.