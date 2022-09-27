Hyderabad City Bongs to celebrate Durga Puja with gusto

Hyderabad: Almost after two years of subdued Durga Puja celebrations, this year sound of drums-Membranophones (Dhak), the fragrance of dhuno (frankincense) and even pandals are set to return as various Bengali Durga Puja committees in the city have decided to hold puja in a grand manner. The six days of Durga Puja which would be celebrated from September 30 to October 5 and various puja pandal in the city is being decorated and also finishing touches are given to goddesses Durga idols.



"Hyderabad Bengali Samiti (HBS) being one of the oldest puja pandal in the city and this year puja is been organised at Telangana Kala Bharathi in NTR Stadium and this is our 81st year. Bengalis believe that Durga Puja is the annual homecoming of the goddess with her four children Ganesh, Lakshmi, Saraswati and Kartikeya. Thus, we set up the deity, EkChallerProthima, together with the children in a semi-circular frame which is unique from other pandals in the city. Our 18-foot idol is been transported from Kumortuli (one of the most prominent potters quarters in North Kolkata. This year all the six days bhog (parsad) will be served to the devotees . Apart from puja we will be organising cultural programme," said a executive member of HBS.

"After two years of long wait, Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha Durga puja-Secunderabad is back in our old venue that is at Keyes High school. Due to Covid pandemic, we have organised the puja at Mehboob College in Patny for last two years. This year the pandal is been setting up as a replica of Ambika Mata Temple of Rajasthan. Also we have planned to bring Dhakis (drummers) from West Bengal and also Chhou Dance group (folk dance of West Bengal) will be coming to entertain people. The puja would be accompanied by a slew of cultural programme. We are expecting at least 5,000 to 10,000 people every day," said Subrata Ganguly, general secretary of BSS.

"This year we have planned to celebrate puja in a very grand manner and our puja will be performed by following all the traditional rituals. This year the theme will be on jungle theme and our idols are been crafted at Uppal. We organized the puja on a low scale for last two years but this year we have planned to celebrate in a grand manner," said Dr Chiranjit Ghosh, founder of Uttaran Bangiya Samiti.

"This year being our 15 year of celebration, it will be celebrated in very grand manner, this year our specialty is that the idol will be depicted on peace and pandal will be decorated on village theme. Our cooks and Dhakis (drummers) will be specially coming from Kolkata," said Subhro Mukherjee, general secretary of Cyberabad Bangali Association.