Hyderabad City BRS netas engage in flexi wars

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills MLA’s attack on his party member over a flexi issue is not an isolated incident within the BRS; flexi wars are prevalent in many constituencies. In some areas, leaders are engaging in conflicts with MLAs or incharges, neglecting to feature their leaders’ pictures on flexis, exposing rifts within the party.

The Jubilee Hills MLA made headlines when his followers allegedly attacked another party member due to a Bonalu flexi with another leader and a smaller photo of the MLA, angering the city president of the ruling party.

This situation is not rare, as similar tensions exist in other constituencies where leaders are at odds with their own MLAs or incharges. In Amberpet, BRS leader EkkalaKanna’s flexis feature photos of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Ministers KT Rama Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, but not the sitting MLA Kaleru Venkatesh.Goshamahal faces a similar scenario; party leader Gaddam Srinivas Yadav’s Bonalu flexis include pictures of all other leaders except for previous candidate Prem Singh Rathod.

The LB Nagar constituency witnesses an open conflict between MLA D Sudheer Reddy and senior leader Rammohan Goud, evident through flexi displays. This flexi war is not confined to the city; districts also witness open fights between party leaders. Patancheru experiences an open feud between MLA G Mahipal Reddy and senior leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj, where posters and banners were removed, adding to the tension.

Leaders projecting themselves as candidates for the next elections further escalate the situation.

Party leaders urge the high command to intervene and prevent divisions that could negatively impact their electoral chances.