Hyderabad City College students offer Bonam

Hyderabad: The students of City College in Old City enjoyed dancing to the 'teen maar' tunes of the band at Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Temple on Thursday. The students came to the temple in the form of a procession with Bonam and Potharajus from City College premises to the temple via Shah Ali Banda. The students were seen enjoying themselves by dancing to the tunes of the band along with the potharajus.

The students also offered Bonum to Ammavaru in the temple. Temple Committee Chairman K Venkatesh, former chairman Manik Prabhu, general secretary Maruthi Yadav, treasurer G Arvind Kumar Goud and others were also present.

