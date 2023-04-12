Hyderabad: City MLA-corporator tussle sparks tension

Hyderabad: When BRS leaders are busy with 'Atmeeya Sammelans', tussles between MLAs and local leaders refuse to die down. A corporator was at loggerheads with a legislator in the city on Tuesday.

Legislator Kaleru Venkatesh (Amberpet) and Golnaka corporator D Lavanya were involved in a heated argument when her husband Srinivas Goude and Venkatesh came to pay tributes to the statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Venkatesh was upset that the corporator was going to the press stating that she was not being called for meetings. The MLA said he would show what the corporator has done. Reacting on this Srinivas screamed stating he can't do anything. He alleged that Venkatesh had deliberately pushed her when she was coming to the event.

The corporator alleged that she was pushed by the MLA when she was coming to garland the statue. She charged that Venkatesh was deliberately keeping her way from government programmes by not informing her. Her followers alleged that the MLA did not inform them even for 'Atmeeya Sammelans' organised recently.

Lavanya's supporters resorted to pushing one another resulting in tension. The police had to intervene and separate them. A tussle between the followers of Venkatesh and BRS leaders occurred at a time when party wanted cordial relations between legislators and the cadre, especially in the election year.