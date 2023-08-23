Hyderabad City police chief pay tributes to Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary celebrations of Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy, Hyderabad city police Commissioner C V Anand paid a floral tribute to his statue at Raja Bahadur Venkat Ram Reddy Educational Society in YMCA ‘X’ Road, Narayanaguda on Tuesday.

He was the chief guest and hailed the pioneering contributions made by Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy who served as the 14th Kotwal during the Nizam era.

“He took charge as Kotwal in 1920, and in his 14 years’ service, handling both civic and policing works, he relentlessly worked on abolishing many social evils prevalent in those times and established educational institutions for the welfare of the girl child. His legacy reverberates through decades as the architect behind the City Police Act 1938, showcasing his foresight,” said Anand.

The educational institutions established by him to uplift society still pay rich dividends, added Anand while citing how his own family also got benefited by studying in those institutions and urged the students to draw inspiration from his life and work hard to succeed.

He appreciated the executive body of the institution and presented gold medals and Rs 5000 cash each to Raghavendra, Inspector – IT cell, Hyderabad city, and K Ravinder, Inspector – social media cell, Cyberabad for their outstanding performance in recent times. Society members and others were present.