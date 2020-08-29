Hyderabad City police launch manhunt to nab escaped corona positive prisoners

Hyderabad: The top brass of city police went into a huddle as soon as the news broke out about the corona positive patients escaped from Gandhi hospital on Thursday.



According to an officer, who did not wish to be named, the higher ups have ordered to form special teams from each zone i.e., central, east, west, north, south and the task force has been assigned the duty to nab the convicts who are on a run. The teams are checking every nook and corner of the city. He said, "the escaped convicts are very dangerous to society as they are criminals and also they have tested positive for coronavirus and if they come into contact with anyone then there are chances of virus spreading more." Moreover, the challenge before the department is that they are unable to trace out their movements from Gandhi hospital due to lack of CCTV cameras. But the department is using advanced techniques of photo enhancement software to nab the convicts."

"Also, the bus stands, railway stations are being scrutinized thoroughly because the convicts will try to escape from the city. Also there are chances that their symptoms might increase as they are not treated completely.

So the convicts may go to any hospital in the city or in any districts, henceforth the vigil has been increased in and around the hospitals and the hospital managements have been alerted about the said convicts," stated the officer.

It is very crucial that the convicts are arrested at the earliest and for this reason we have activated our informer network apart from using the modern techniques because the convicts may escape in disguise. Meanwhile, the Chilkalguda police have booked an FIR against the convicts and the teams are working tirelessly to nab them, said the officer.