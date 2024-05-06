Hyderabad: City police raid Banjara Hills pub, detain 163 for ‘obscene dance’

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force West Zone team, along with Banjara Hills police, raided a pub on Saturday night. They apprehended 172 individuals, including 32 women, and pub management for allegedly performing obscene dances and violating the time regulations.

Acting on credible information, the police raided 'After 9 Pub' and apprehended several persons, including two managers, a cashier, a DJ operator, five bouncers, 131 male customers, and 32 female customers. According to the police, the club management had hired women to entice male customers, and they were engaging in indecent and obscene behaviour in public.

The police stated that the bar management's actions degraded the dignity of women and further sexually objectified them for financial gain, which is considered immoral and unethical.

Additionally, the DJ music system in the pub was playing beyond permissible decibel levels, violating prescribed rules. The pub management hired women to attract customers with the intention of illegally gaining money.

Furthermore, the Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone team raided Urvasi Bar and Restaurant at Begumpet. The management had hired women to engage in indecent behaviour with customers. Legal action was taken against the establishment, leading to its closure.

All pub and bar managements are advised to ensure legal operation and refrain from encouraging any obscene or illegal activities. Moving forward, such establishments will be closely monitored, and strict action will be taken against any deviations.