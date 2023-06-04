Hyderabad: City reels under intense heat; temperature hovers over 43oC

Hyderabad: Several places in Hyderabad have recorded maximum day temperatures between 42 degrees and 43 degrees Celsius on June 2 and 3. With schools and private offices closed due to the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, a large number of people stayed at home and avoided the heat. Especially in the afternoon, between 4 pm, the temperatures reached their peak.

Due to the weekend on Saturday, people preferred to stay indoors on the second day also.

Khairatabad, Serilingampally, and Gachibowli recorded a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, while Charminar and Ramachandrapuram (BHEL area) recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius to 41.6 degrees Celsius on June 2.

On June 3, Khairatabad areas recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius followed by Serlingampally (41.9) and Uppal recorded 41.5 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in the districts also recorded extremely high, with Yanamballu in BhadradriKothagudem district recording a maximum of 46.4 degrees Celsius, Kagaznagar in KumumramBheem district 46.1 degrees Celsius and Tadvai in Mulugu district recorded 46 degree.

Based on the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, extreme heat will continue in Telangana for the next few days. Some parts of Hyderabad are likely to receive scattered thunderstorms. However, heatwave-like conditions will dominate.