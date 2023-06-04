Live
- Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar
- Understand person’s object relationship
- Prominent Shrines in the land of Kalinga
- Our body produces opioids naturally?
- Global stock taking at Bonn climate summit
- Invasive lionfish threaten, ecosystems
- Srisailam temple gets 5 battery-operated vehicles
- 9 Years in Office: CM KCR – A Statesman Par Excellence
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy lauds YSRCP rule as golden era for farmers
- Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati standing panel gives nod for Rs 4 cr development works
Hyderabad: City reels under intense heat; temperature hovers over 43oC
Especially in the afternoon, around 4 pm, the temperatures reach their peak
Hyderabad: Several places in Hyderabad have recorded maximum day temperatures between 42 degrees and 43 degrees Celsius on June 2 and 3. With schools and private offices closed due to the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, a large number of people stayed at home and avoided the heat. Especially in the afternoon, between 4 pm, the temperatures reached their peak.
Due to the weekend on Saturday, people preferred to stay indoors on the second day also.
Khairatabad, Serilingampally, and Gachibowli recorded a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, while Charminar and Ramachandrapuram (BHEL area) recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius to 41.6 degrees Celsius on June 2.
On June 3, Khairatabad areas recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius followed by Serlingampally (41.9) and Uppal recorded 41.5 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures in the districts also recorded extremely high, with Yanamballu in BhadradriKothagudem district recording a maximum of 46.4 degrees Celsius, Kagaznagar in KumumramBheem district 46.1 degrees Celsius and Tadvai in Mulugu district recorded 46 degree.
Based on the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, extreme heat will continue in Telangana for the next few days. Some parts of Hyderabad are likely to receive scattered thunderstorms. However, heatwave-like conditions will dominate.