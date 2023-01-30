Hyderabad: City residents raise a stink over dirty water

Hyderabad: Drinking water pipeline leakage and overflowing sewage is a recurring problem in various localities in the city. Few social activists and locals alleged that despite raising the complaints on the official website of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), it remains unattended, and the residents have been complaining about low water pressure.

Locals claimed that in many areas, such as Jeedimetla, Neredmet, Sitaphalmandi, Hyderguda, Musheerabad, Miyapur, Tarnaka, and Malkajgiri, the water pipelines are damaged due to which leakage is occurring. As there is a lack of an integrated drainage network, sewage is getting mixed with drinking water.

"For the past three months, we have been facing a continuous overflow of drinking water from the damaged pipeline, as a result, the complete lane turned slippery, and locals are facing hardship to travel, and many times we have complained to HMWSSB officials to repair the pipeline, but the situation has not changed," said R Shekar, resident of Musheerabad.

Syed Khaled Shah Chisti Hussaiani, Standing Committee of Tarnaka Residents Welfare Association, said, "Be it Sitaphalmandi, Musheerabad or Tarnaka, many lanes over here have turned into a cesspool due to the overflow of sewage and leakage of drinking water pipeline due to negligence of HMWSSB for not laying new pipelines lines, as a result, drinking water is getting mixed with sewage, locals over here are unable to consume the water. If this continues, then many areas will be facing acute shortage of water very soon."

"We are tired of complaining on the HMWSSB app regarding the wastage of drinking water in our area for the past two months and due to which we are receiving water at very low pressure," said Raju, a resident of Hyderguda.