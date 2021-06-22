Hyderabad City roads buzz back with vehicles

Hyderabad: On the second day of complete unlocking on Monday, roads were busy with heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of Hyderabad City. They were again seen with traffic all day of private vehicles and public transport, like buses, autos and cabs. There were traffic jams in a few areas. The public were seen doing their tasks, as also Government employees, heading to and back from their workplaces.

Areas like Ranigunj, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam and Koti witnessed heavy traffic jams. Even RTC buses plied with 70 percent passengers. All business establishments---like shopping malls, restaurants, street food vendors---freely carried out their trade, as there was no time bound restrictions. The public were excited on stepping out. In places like General Bazaar, Koti shoppers were seen with friends and relatives. There was a huge rush at General Bazaar. At restaurants on the Necklace Road there was a heavy movement of drive-in customers. As most restaurants did not have walk-in facility during the lockdown, with unlocking most of them were crowded, with families coming with friends. Most resto-bars were open in Jubilee hills, Hi-tech City, Alwal, where customers were seen hanging out with friends.

Street food businesses picked up in the Old City areas, like Charminar, Pathergatti, Puranapool. and even on the Necklace Road. At a few places like General Bazaar, Necklace Road. people were seen without masks and not following Covid norms. The police were seen fining the violators.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail ran its services from 7 am. While the last train started at 9 pm and reached the terminating station by 10 pm.