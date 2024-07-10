Hyderabad: City sees sharp spike in dengue cases

Hyderabad: The dengue cases have been on the rise in the Hyderabad district as the major government hospitals in the city clocked around 160 cases this season, even though the doctors wanted the citizens to be cautious as the cases are likely to peak in the coming days.

The surge in dengue cases in neighbouring Karnataka, where the numbers have crossed more than 7,000 this year, has made the health experts extra cautious in the coming days. While the total number of dengue cases in the State had crossed 270, the number of cases in Hyderabad alone was around 160. The number of outpatients has increased in the major hospitals in the city, like Osmania, Gandhi, and Fever Hospital. The intensity of the cases can be gauged by the fact that out of the 350 odd outpatients in Fever Hospital at Koranti, about 50 to 70 cases had symptoms of dengue fever.

According to officials, though the number of cases was increasing in the State, they were less compared to the previous year. The dengue cases during the year 2023 were 284. During a review with the officials, the health secretary had directed the HoDs to visit the vulnerable and high-risk districts to review the situation on seasonal illnesses like dengue, malaria, gastroenteritis, and viral fevers.

Dr Madap Karuna, consultant at EMRI Green Health Services, who deals with preventive health care, said that there was still scope. There should be a rampant message from public figures to remove water logging in and around houses, schools, colleges, and institutes twice a week. She said that there should be awareness that the Aedes mosquito causes dengue, chikungunya, and zika viruses. "Identifying mosquitoes with white spots is crucial for awareness and vigilance. Monitoring all fever cases closely is essential to reducing mortality rates. Involving welfare associations, volunteers, and launching state campaigns are necessary for prevention efforts. Fogging and personal protection measures are also required. There is a significant need for extensive public education, surveillance, protocol-based treatment, and vector control," emphasised Madap Karuna.

On Monday, Dana Kishore, the principal secretary of the municipal administration department, instructed officials to take comprehensive measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. This includes conducting anti-larvae operations, spraying insecticides in local ponds and canals, and organising awareness programmes on dengue fever in collaboration with local public representatives and the media.