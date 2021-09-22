Hyderabad: City set to see rise in Annapurna canteens

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is likely to increase the count of Annapurna canteens in its limits, as they provide meals at a low cost of Rs 5, mainly near government hospitals, like Niloufer. Sunitha Krishnan, a social activist, on Tuesday tweeted "can there be a Annapurna Canteen with public-private partnership ensuring breakfast, lunch and dinner for attendees in Niloufer Hospital and other government hospitals to slowly stop ad-hoc free food distribution which destroys the dignity of person" by tagging the Twitter handles of @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @CommissionerGHMC. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao responded stating "we have several such canteens and happy to create more if it helps the attendees ".

The minister, in his tweet, also asked GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar by tagging their twitter handles to verify and improve the canteens, where needed. The Mayor responded to say that they will verify and improve the canteens as per requirement in the city. She tweeted "Sure @KTRTRS Garu, will verify and improve, as per the requirement." With KTR's instructions, the GHMC will verify the Annapurna canteens and may increase them soon wherever required.

The civic body may focus on increasing the count of canteens mainly near government hospitals as they will help most people. It is making changes in the Annapurna canteens' seating arrangement. Tables being arranged in the centres across the GHMC. Recently the Annapurna canteen opposite the Kukatpally GHMC zonal office was renovated by arranging seating, apart from roof to keep rain out. Colorful boards were put up at the entrance to welcome customers. There are about 200 Annapurna canteens in the GHMC area. Nearly 60,000 people, mostly the poor and daily-wage labour avail their services daily.