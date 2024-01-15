Hyderabad: City sky turns canvas for kite enthusiasts at Int’l kite festival

Hyderabad: The sky came alive on Sunday when several vibrant colours streaked across the blue sky. Kite enthusiasts from across the world demonstrated their art and skills at the Sixth International Kite Festival at Parade Grounds. Particularly, the eye-soothing performances were displayed by elderly enthusiasts.

Over 37 professional kite-flyers from 16 countries, including Italy, Indonesia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Sweden, Korea, the Philippines, South Africa and the Netherlands, came here to take part in the festival. Besides, 47 enthusiasts from different States are taking part with their innovative kites.

The Hans India team caught up with a few international kite participants, especially those aged above 70 and travel to various countries all for their love for kites. For them kite- flying is like mediation.

Andreas (74) from Sweden, a retired computer engineer, said “I participated in various international kite festivals across the globe, but the kite festival in Hyderabad is very well organised. This his second visit to the city. All my kites are designed by me and are of various sizes. He said kite-flying has changed nowadays, What we see are not accurate kites; all are structure also called balloon kites. I take pride in making real kites that are lifted by wind. When you fly a kite you will get a special feeling, especially that you design yourself.”

Ron and Baew Spaulding , the couple from Thailand, said, “ for the past five years we have been part of this fest. We love to come to Hyderabad. Flying kites has helped us strengthen our bond. Kite-flying is about collaborations and community. We have 30-meter-long octopus, spinners, tail kites and red bouncing balls which stay on ground and don’t need lot of air.” ‘Our message to younger generation is that they should follow their passion be it kite-flying.When I was 10-year-old I first flew a kite with my grandparents. Many days have passed, I still remember those days,

Kingsley, a kite enthusiast from Australia, said, “for the past 35 years I have participated in various kite festivals; Hyderabad is my first. As for flying kites we need wind. Wind is very low but vibes here are very catchy and friendly. My kites are slightly different. Most kites represent my country’s culture and tradition.”