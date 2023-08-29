Hyderabad: City top cop holds meeting with officials on poll preps

Hyderabad: Ahead of Assembly elections that are to be held in the forthcoming months, City Police Commissioner C V Anand spearheaded an exhaustive meeting involving officers of ACP rank and above to discuss the preparatory measures. The meeting was held at the City Police Headquarters, TSPICCC, all senior officers engaged in meticulous discussions on pivotal matters.

The agenda encompassed aspects such as vulnerability mapping, identification of critical polling stations, joint inspections, and deployment strategies for specialised forces including striking units and flying squads, and personalised visits to polling stations by ACPs and Station House Officers (SHOs), particularly to aid those newer to their roles.

The meeting was attended by Vikram Singh Man Additional CP (L&O), P Vishwa Prasad Additional CP (Special Branch), GajaraoBhupal Joint CP (Crime & SIT), J Parimala Hana Nutan Joint CP (Admin), M Srinivas Joint CP (CAR Hqtrs) and other officers. Integral to the meeting was a detailed review of cases pertaining to the elections. The imperative of preemptively addressing potential disruptors and anti-social elements through binding measures was underscored. Additionally, a strategic compilation of individuals involved in election-related offenses in the previous elections was discussed. All police nodal officers should acquaint themselves with their allotted areas and maintain coordination with the officers, urged the senior echelons.

DCPs were tasked to identify suitable accommodation for CAPF and outside forces. More emphasis on enforcement work with regard to seizures, logistics issues, force deployment, and other issues were discussed.