Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
Just In
Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
Hyderabad: City Under Water Siege!
Ramireddy Nagar Colony of Boduppal Vishnupuri Colony, Peerzadiguda Ayappa Colony Bandlaguda Moosaram Bagh
As the city continues to be pounded by heavy rains, normal life went for a toss. It is undeniable that the incessant rains in the city spawned a host of problems for the dwellers in several localities. With roads under the sheet of water, traffic crawled at many bustling arteries in the city due to waterlogging. Many roads were wrecked in the aftermath of heavy rains, triggering bumper-to-bumper jams on Thursday.
Among the localities which were badly battered by the rains, Venkatrama Reddy colony in Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Vishnupuri Colony, Ayyappa Colony, East Anandbagh and Balaji Nagar, Yapral bore the maximum brunt of rain fury. Dwellers pressed the panic button soon after rainwater gushed into the houses and few scurried towards safety.
Two-wheeler riders speeding on the slippery roads tried to dodge the rain.People were forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.Denizens were on the edge as drains were clogged, fearing outbreak of diseases. In almost all localities, which were badly affected, dwellers were fuming with rage against the lax municipal authorities, who willy-nilly allowed the things turn worse.
As incessant rains pummelled the city, Hans team of lensmen fanned out to different localities in the city and vividly captured pictures, depicting woes of people and failure of civic machinery to rise to the occasion at a swift pace.