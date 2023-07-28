Hyderabad: City Under Water Siege!

As the city continues to be pounded by heavy rains, normal life went for a toss. It is undeniable that the incessant rains in the city spawned a host of problems for the dwellers in several localities. With roads under the sheet of water, traffic crawled at many bustling arteries in the city due to waterlogging. Many roads were wrecked in the aftermath of heavy rains, triggering bumper-to-bumper jams on Thursday.

Among the localities which were badly battered by the rains, Venkatrama Reddy colony in Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Vishnupuri Colony, Ayyappa Colony, East Anandbagh and Balaji Nagar, Yapral bore the maximum brunt of rain fury. Dwellers pressed the panic button soon after rainwater gushed into the houses and few scurried towards safety.

Two-wheeler riders speeding on the slippery roads tried to dodge the rain.People were forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.Denizens were on the edge as drains were clogged, fearing outbreak of diseases. In almost all localities, which were badly affected, dwellers were fuming with rage against the lax municipal authorities, who willy-nilly allowed the things turn worse.

As incessant rains pummelled the city, Hans team of lensmen fanned out to different localities in the city and vividly captured pictures, depicting woes of people and failure of civic machinery to rise to the occasion at a swift pace.